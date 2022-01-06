Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PEB opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

