Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Liberty Global by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

