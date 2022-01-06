Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $828,000 Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

