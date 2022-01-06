Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $688,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1,831.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Infosys by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 737,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 81.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Infosys by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

INFY opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.