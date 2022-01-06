Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,427,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after purchasing an additional 224,314 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 189,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.52.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.