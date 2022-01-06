Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 472 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,224,000 after purchasing an additional 144,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

