Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 491,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 65.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 993,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 391,708 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of CTRE opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

