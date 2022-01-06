Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in December

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mitie Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.52. 840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

