Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000.

NASDAQ:VONE traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $219.38. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,177. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $172.48 and a 1 year high of $220.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

