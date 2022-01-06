Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $174.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 159,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

