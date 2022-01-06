Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 758 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,310,000 after acquiring an additional 273,007 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,178,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,089,000 after acquiring an additional 202,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

