Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 10.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

