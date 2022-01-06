Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK stock opened at $337.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.23. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

