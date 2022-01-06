Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,562,000 after acquiring an additional 131,907 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $314.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $323.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

