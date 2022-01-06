Mission Wealth Management LP Has $341,000 Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.42.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

