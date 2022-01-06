Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

