Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.59

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 8589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MIR)

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

