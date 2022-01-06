Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes $1.37 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Tenable by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Tenable by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 6.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.70. 7,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,328. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -136.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,603,761. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

