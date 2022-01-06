Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 4,519 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.74. 8,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,929. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.15 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.22 and a 200-day moving average of $164.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $6,086,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total value of $2,674,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,402 shares of company stock worth $39,904,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

