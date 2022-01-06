Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 11,665 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 1.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM remained flat at $$23.16 during trading on Thursday. 8,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,516. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

