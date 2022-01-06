Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minim Inc. is the creator of innovative internet access products which dependably connect people to the information they need. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the Motorola brand and ZOOM(R) trademark. Minim Inc., formerly known as Zoom Telephonics Inc., is headquartered in Manchester, NH. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MINM. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Minim in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MINM opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Minim has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $58.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Minim will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth about $446,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Minim during the third quarter worth about $465,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Minim during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Minim during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

