Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 310.9% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of MILC stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. 12,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,767. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22.

About Millennium Investment & Acquisition

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its assets include Activated Carbon, SMC Global, and cash and short term investments. The company was founded on March 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

