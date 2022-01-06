Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 310.9% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of MILC stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. 12,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,767. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22.
About Millennium Investment & Acquisition
