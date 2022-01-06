Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Trading Up 1.6%

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 642.43 ($8.66) and last traded at GBX 635 ($8.56). Approximately 3,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625 ($8.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.57) price objective on shares of Midwich Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a market cap of £563.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 639.55.

In related news, insider Stephen Lamb sold 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.76), for a total transaction of £153,400 ($206,710.69).

About Midwich Group (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

