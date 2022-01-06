Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

Shares of MCHP opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

