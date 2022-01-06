MIB Coin (MIB) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $580,544.65 and approximately $246.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00127928 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 441,257,941 coins and its circulating supply is 163,956,013 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

