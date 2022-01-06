MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.93% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

