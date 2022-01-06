MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MGM China stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 2,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,330. MGM China has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72.

Get MGM China alerts:

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.