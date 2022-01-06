MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years.
Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.74.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
