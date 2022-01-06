MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. 19.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

