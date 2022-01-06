MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0153 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.9% over the last three years.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.