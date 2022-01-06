Mexco Energy (LON:MXC) Given New GBX 7.20 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mexco Energy (LON:MXC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 8 ($0.11) to GBX 7.20 ($0.10) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
LON:MXC opened at GBX 2.17 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of £58.50 million and a PE ratio of -4.29. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 1.90 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.30 ($0.13).
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.