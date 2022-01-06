Mexco Energy (LON:MXC) Given New GBX 7.20 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mexco Energy (LON:MXC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 8 ($0.11) to GBX 7.20 ($0.10) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

LON:MXC opened at GBX 2.17 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of £58.50 million and a PE ratio of -4.29. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 1.90 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.30 ($0.13).

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Astro sees the new, modular ALTA design, in combination with the series of ‘custom-use specific pods’, helping private business, government and medical agencies, as well as personal use (initially on private property) put into place much sooner than that of the higher risk, commuting segment, due to the lengthy and complicated certification and flight path development processes in major cities.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.