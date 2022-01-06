MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in MetLife by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 631,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,006,000 after purchasing an additional 153,486 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.99. 159,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

