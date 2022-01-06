Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $35.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of MEOH opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.68. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $603,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 58.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 374.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after buying an additional 376,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

