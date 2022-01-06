Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Methanex in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

MX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.50.

TSE MX opened at C$53.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$54.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$37.85 and a 1-year high of C$65.22.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 5.72%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

