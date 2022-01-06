Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Raised by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.8% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,399,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 876,358 shares of company stock valued at $290,170,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.84. 238,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,118,049. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.00. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $923.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

