Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.5% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 73.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,048,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,358 shares of company stock worth $290,170,848. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $333.92 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.00. The stock has a market cap of $928.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

