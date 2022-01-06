Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

FB traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $333.18. 173,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,118,049. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.00. The company has a market cap of $926.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,358 shares of company stock valued at $290,170,848. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

