MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) PT Raised to €270.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €245.00 ($278.41) to €270.00 ($306.82) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Shares of MKKGY opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $52.29.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

