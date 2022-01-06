Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares to Split on Tuesday, January 18th

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $48.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%. The firm had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,294 shares of company stock worth $1,591,301 in the last ninety days. 41.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 104,853 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 52,955 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

