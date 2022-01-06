MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.89.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 60,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,842. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

