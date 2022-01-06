MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading Down 89.7% This Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $191,424.78 and $4,917.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 89.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00061447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00071684 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.19 or 0.08050242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00076439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,424.55 or 0.99363159 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007562 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.