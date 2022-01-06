Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZION stock opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $68.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.06.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

