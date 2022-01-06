Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 485 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 22.5% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $5,244,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 32,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.7% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $67.41 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

