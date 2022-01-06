Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,129 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Roku by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,541 shares of company stock worth $112,137,123 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $222.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.29. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.23 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 109.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.11.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

