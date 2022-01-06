Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,137,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,345,000 after acquiring an additional 338,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $56.26 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

