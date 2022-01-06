Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $99,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Valmont Industries by 246.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $251.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

