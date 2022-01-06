Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $3,787,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 291,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,901 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 387,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,961,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,609 shares of company stock worth $2,331,203 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPE stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

