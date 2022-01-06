Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $152.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

NYSE:MDT opened at $106.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

