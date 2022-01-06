Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $152.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.70.
NYSE:MDT opened at $106.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.44.
In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
