MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Short Interest Update

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 347.3% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MeaTech 3D by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeaTech 3D by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

MITC stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. MeaTech 3D has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

