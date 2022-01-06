McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Boosted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 146.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $247.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $251.04.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

