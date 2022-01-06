Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $34.10 Million Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,800 shares during the period. Huazhu Group accounts for about 2.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Huazhu Group worth $34,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTHT stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.76. 4,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,751. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

